D-backs legend Gonzo excited for Arizona Bowl

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

Former All-Star outfielder and current D-backs senior advisor Luis Gonzalez won't have to travel far this month to watch his beloved University of South Alabama football team play in its second bowl game, as the Jaguars are set to take on the Air Force Academy on Dec. 30 in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl in Tucson. The 3:30 p.m. MT matchup will be streamed live at "It's going to be exciting for me to go out there on Dec. 30 and be a part of some of the festivities," Gonzalez said.

