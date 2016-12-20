Big Unit to be honored by professiona...

Big Unit to be honored by professional scouts

Wednesday Dec 21

Hall of Famer and former D-backs pitcher Randy Johnson has been named the winner of the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation's Player Lifetime Achievement Award. The Big Unit will be presented with the award at the 14th annual "In the Spirit of the Game" fundraiser Jan. 14 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chicago, IL

