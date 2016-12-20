Arizona Diamondbacks sign Oswaldo Arcia
Left-handed batter Oswaldo Arcia appeared in the majors for a slew of different teams in 2016. He started off with the Twins, the team who signed him as an amateur free agent in 2007, and was dealt to the Rays in June, for a player to be named.
