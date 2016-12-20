Arizona Diamondbacks: Oswaldo Arcia Still Has a Big League Future
Mike Hazen, general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, added Oswaldo Arcia to the outfield mix and filled an immediate need Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports first reported the agreement . Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic was told Arcia signed a minor-league contract .
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
|Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|JRS
|1
