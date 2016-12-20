Arizona Diamondbacks: Oswaldo Arcia S...

Arizona Diamondbacks: Oswaldo Arcia Still Has a Big League Future

Mike Hazen, general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, added Oswaldo Arcia to the outfield mix and filled an immediate need Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports first reported the agreement . Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic was told Arcia signed a minor-league contract .

Chicago, IL

