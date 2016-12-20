Arizona Diamondbacks: Keyvius Sampson signed to a minor league deal
Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported the news and added that Sampson would compete for a spot in the bullpen. The Gainesville, Florida, native was picked in the fourth round of the 2009 amateur draft by the San Diego Padres.
