Arizona Diamondbacks Interested in Young Red Sox Catchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks are still hoping to add another catcher, and they are reportedly looking toward their new GM's former club for options. The Arizona Diamondbacks may not appear to have a glaring need at the catcher position on paper, but general manager Mike Hazen suggests he is not yet done behind the plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
|Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|JRS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC