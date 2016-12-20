2017 breakout candidate: INF Brandon ...

2017 breakout candidate: INF Brandon Drury

10 hrs ago

The Diamondbacks picked up Brandon Drury after the 2012 season in a trade that included the face of the franchise Justin Upton. Initially Drury was the 2nd 3B prospect in the system between Matt Davidson and Jake Lamb, although the latter's 2013 season was why I jumped on the Lamb bandwagon.

Chicago, IL

