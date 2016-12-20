2016 Arizona Diamondbacks Rookie of the Year

The history of the Internet is littered with online polls that "went wrong." Way back in 2008, when Twitter and Reddit were barely off the ground [it was all Fark and Digg in those days - kids, ask your parents!], it's how the New York Mets got "Rick-rolled", and ended up using Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up as their eighth-inning song for their home opener that year.

