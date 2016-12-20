2016 Arizona Diamondbacks Rookie of the Year: Poll
While there were plenty of rookies used by the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, their overall performance left quite a lot to be desired. The 19 who played for Arizona tied the franchise record, set previously in both 2004 and 2014.
