VIDEO: Prepping for Summerfest 1971
I spent a fair amount of the late spring this year writing about the history of Summerfest, which as you all surely know by now, is celebrating its 50th Big Gig. There is nothing like a photograph to help bring to life the festivals of the past, which I was I posted these images of Milwaukee having fun at Summerfest in the past as an accompaniment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Advocates Urged Milwaukee Leaders t...
|9 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Pair of exotic lynx stolen from Wisconsin petti...
|23 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Carfentanil
|Thu
|Janus
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Thu
|Jamie
|8
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 30
|Dawn
|37
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 29
|Jared
|2
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 29
|Pissed off white man
|50
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC