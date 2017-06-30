The Village Cheese Shop opens in Wauwatosa
There's a new place to purchase cheese, charcuterie, wine and specialty foods in the Wauwatosa Village. The Village Cheese Shop, located in the former firehouse at 1430 Underwood Ave., quietly opened in mid-June.
