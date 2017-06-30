Tase: Armenian atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians - major blow...

Such a ruthless act of violence committed by Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijani civilians is a major blow to the world's oldest democracy, to the values of western European democracies, Peter Tase, a political analyst and international relations expert with the Milwaukee-based Marquette University, told Trend July 6. He pointed out that Armenian armed forces committed another brutal attack on the 241st anniversary of the independence of the United States, which is one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. "The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly should issue a resolution condemning the repeated belligerent acts committed by the administration of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan," said Tase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.