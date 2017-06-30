Summerfest Day 6: The Chainsmokers
Happy Fourth of July and happy Summerfest is back! After the off-day Monday, the Big Gig is back in action on this most American of Tuesdays, celebrating with a performance by Top 40 hitmakers The Chainsmokers at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. As for the rest of the stages, pop lovers who can't get into the Amp can still enjoy some popular Top 40 cuts at the Miller Lite Oasis with soulful pop singer Alessia Cara, while those feeling nostalgic can head over to the BMO Harris Pavilion and rock out with Third Eye Blind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 30
|Dawn
|37
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 29
|Jared
|2
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 29
|Pissed off white man
|50
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|Jun 28
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining...
|Jun 25
|USA Today
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Jun 25
|Milwaukee
|7
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC