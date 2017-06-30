Summerfest Day 6: The Chainsmokers

Happy Fourth of July and happy Summerfest is back! After the off-day Monday, the Big Gig is back in action on this most American of Tuesdays, celebrating with a performance by Top 40 hitmakers The Chainsmokers at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. As for the rest of the stages, pop lovers who can't get into the Amp can still enjoy some popular Top 40 cuts at the Miller Lite Oasis with soulful pop singer Alessia Cara, while those feeling nostalgic can head over to the BMO Harris Pavilion and rock out with Third Eye Blind.

