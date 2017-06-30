Summerfest Day 4: Zac Brown Band

Sad you missed Luke Bryan Thursday night at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater? Well, good news, because country is back at the Amp for Day 4 of the festival, as another familiar country face Zac Brown Band, playing Summerfest for the third time in four years will take the stage. The country rockers have always been beloved in Milwaukee, and one imagines their visit tonight will be no different.

