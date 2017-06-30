Steve Aoki f*cking loves Milwaukee
It seems as though EDM artist Steve Aoki has grown a new found love for Milwaukee, and can you blame him? Ever since his Summerfest show on June 29, in front of an audience of more than 15,000 people, Aoki has posted twice about how much he loves Brew City. The first one was on Twitter the day after his performance.
