Small plane crashes in northern Wisconsin, killing six
A small plane enroute from Chicago to Canada on a fishing trip crashed in northern Wisconsin, killing all six people aboard, authorities said on Sunday, a day after at least four people died in a plane crash in northwestern Georgia. The Cessna 421 that crashed in Wisconsin went down at 3:21 a.m. on Saturday in Harmony Township, not far from the city of Catawba, about 250 miles northwest of Milwaukee, the Price County Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Dawn
|37
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 29
|Jared
|2
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 29
|Pissed off white man
|50
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|Jun 28
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining...
|Jun 25
|USA Today
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Jun 25
|Milwaukee
|7
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC