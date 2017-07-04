Rules about fireworks in Wisconsin

Rules about fireworks in Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

You don't want to end your Independence Day with a fine; there are laws about fireworks that you need to know before you celebrate. The general rule is if the firework does not leave the ground and it does not explode, it's most likely okay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jun 30 Dawn 37
Loretta Lynch Jun 29 Jared 2
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Jun 29 Pissed off white man 50
Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation Jun 28 Always Outspoken 3
News Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining... Jun 25 USA Today 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Jun 25 Milwaukee 7
Get research Chems and Other Meds Jun 18 Medsonline 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,507 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC