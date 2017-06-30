Rock out on the Milwaukee Athletic Cl...

Rock out on the Milwaukee Athletic Club roof with the 2017 AURA Music Series

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

We hate to say this, but at some point , Summerfest 50 is going to come to a close, and we'll all be very sad. But thankfully, even when the big red smile goes back into hibernation for a year, there will be no shortage of live music events scattered around the city and here's another one! Starting July 14, the Milwaukee Athletic Club will host the 2017 AURA Music Series, a weekly collection of live performances from both local and national up-and-coming bands including Milwaukee's own Abby Jeanne and Listening Party taking place on the roof of the Downtown social club every Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jun 30 Dawn 37
Loretta Lynch Jun 29 Jared 2
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Jun 29 Pissed off white man 50
Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation Jun 28 Always Outspoken 3
News Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining... Jun 25 USA Today 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Jun 25 Milwaukee 7
Get research Chems and Other Meds Jun 18 Medsonline 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,005 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC