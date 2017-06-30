Rock out on the Milwaukee Athletic Club roof with the 2017 AURA Music Series

We hate to say this, but at some point , Summerfest 50 is going to come to a close, and we'll all be very sad. But thankfully, even when the big red smile goes back into hibernation for a year, there will be no shortage of live music events scattered around the city and here's another one! Starting July 14, the Milwaukee Athletic Club will host the 2017 AURA Music Series, a weekly collection of live performances from both local and national up-and-coming bands including Milwaukee's own Abby Jeanne and Listening Party taking place on the roof of the Downtown social club every Friday.

