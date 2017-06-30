Red Lobster sued over "summerfest" Monday, July 3

MILWAUKEE, WI Red Lobster's use of the word "summerfest" in its ads is resulting in a lawsuit from the Summerfest music festival in Milwaukee. Summerfest and Red Lobster had a deal last year that the restaurant wouldn't use the "Lobster and Shrimp Summerfest" slogan, which was revived this year by the chain.

