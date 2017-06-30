Rashid Johnson: Hail We Now Sing Joy - at Milwaukee Museum
Hail We Now Sing Joy is an exhibition of new paintings and sculptures by acclaimed Chicago native Rashid Johnson. Using his signature materials of white ceramic tile, red oak flooring, shea butter, black soap, and wax, Johnson examines themes of race, history, yearning, anxiety, and escape and investigates the relationship between art, society, and personal identity.
