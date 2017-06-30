Pink trapped in an elevator before comeback gig
Pop star Pink had to be rescued from a malfunctioning elevator on Sunday as she prepared to perform her first concert in four years. The Just Give Me a Reason hitmaker was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for her comeback set at the Summerfest event when she and her six-year-old daughter Willow found themselves temporarily trapped.
