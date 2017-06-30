On Sunday, you could win free admission to every future Summerfest

Summerfest always does its damnedest to get you into the Big Gig for the smallest price but this newly announced giveaway this weekend is just ridiculous. On Sunday, July 9, Summerfest will host a Fan For Life giveaway promotion, giving away 30,000 general admission tickets for next year's festival from noon until 3 p.m. However, the free ticket will also include a chance to win one of 50 lifetime Fan For Life passes to Summerfest, giving the winner free Summerfest admission for every future Big Gig.

