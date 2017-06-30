Nineteen Thirteen: When only cello, d...

Nineteen Thirteen: When only cello, drums make hauntingly hard-to-describe sense

Victor DeLorezno knows a thing or two about Summerfest. The percussionist of the two-piece band, Nineteen Thirteen, made his fourth appearance here Thursday afternoon alongside cello virtuoso Janet Schiff.

