Milwaukee summer engineering program ...

Milwaukee summer engineering program aims to encourage girls

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Milwaukee Public Radio reports that Marquette University's Women in Electrical Engineering summer program has a group of middle school girls who have opted to spend part of their summer break in classrooms and labs in Milwaukee to study engineering. Claire Kasier is an incoming freshman at Hamilton High School in Sussex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Fri Dawn 37
Loretta Lynch Jun 29 Jared 2
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Jun 29 Pissed off white man 50
Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation Jun 28 Always Outspoken 3
News Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining... Jun 25 USA Today 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Jun 25 Milwaukee 7
Get research Chems and Other Meds Jun 18 Medsonline 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,762 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC