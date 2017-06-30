Milwaukee summer engineering program aims to encourage girls
Milwaukee Public Radio reports that Marquette University's Women in Electrical Engineering summer program has a group of middle school girls who have opted to spend part of their summer break in classrooms and labs in Milwaukee to study engineering. Claire Kasier is an incoming freshman at Hamilton High School in Sussex.
