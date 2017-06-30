Milwaukee authorities: Man jumped to ...

Milwaukee authorities: Man jumped to death after taking LSD

Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office says 22-year-old Justin Perez, of Salem, and a friend both ingested the drug before Perez jumped over a 10th-floor railing at the Majestic Loft Apartments shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Journal Sentinel reports that Perez had taken three "hits" of LSD in the form of pieces of white paper before becoming agitated.

Milwaukee, WI

