Milwaukee authorities: Man jumped to death after taking LSD
The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office says 22-year-old Justin Perez, of Salem, and a friend both ingested the drug before Perez jumped over a 10th-floor railing at the Majestic Loft Apartments shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Journal Sentinel reports that Perez had taken three "hits" of LSD in the form of pieces of white paper before becoming agitated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carfentanil
|5 hr
|Janus
|1
|Immigration Advocates Urged Milwaukee Leaders t...
|7 hr
|Jonus
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|14 hr
|Jamie
|8
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 30
|Dawn
|37
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 29
|Jared
|2
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 29
|Pissed off white man
|50
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|Jun 28
|Always Outspoken
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC