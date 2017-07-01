Man trying to buy moped from Facebook marketplace robbed
A Chicago man says he was robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a moped in Milwaukee from someone he found on Facebook marketplace. Tony Williams told WITI-TV a dash camera in his car captured the encounter June 25. Milwaukee police say they have identified the suspect but have not made an arrest yet.
