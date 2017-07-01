Man trying to buy moped from Facebook...

Man trying to buy moped from Facebook marketplace robbed

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

A Chicago man says he was robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a moped in Milwaukee from someone he found on Facebook marketplace. Tony Williams told WITI-TV a dash camera in his car captured the encounter June 25. Milwaukee police say they have identified the suspect but have not made an arrest yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Fri Dawn 37
Loretta Lynch Jun 29 Jared 2
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Jun 29 Pissed off white man 50
Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation Jun 28 Always Outspoken 3
News Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining... Jun 25 USA Today 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Jun 25 Milwaukee 7
Get research Chems and Other Meds Jun 18 Medsonline 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,755 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC