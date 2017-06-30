Lincoln Reagan picnic at Kula Ranch

Lincoln Reagan picnic at Kula Ranch

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Lakeland Times

The Vilas County Republicans hosted a Lincoln Reagan picnic on June 25 at the Kula Ranch, home to Butch and Kim Simac. Despite the rain, we stayed dry in the big tent and about 70 people heard our guest speakers explain actual experiences that continue to massively mold their lives today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration Advocates Urged Milwaukee Leaders t... 12 hr spytheweb 2
News Pair of exotic lynx stolen from Wisconsin petti... Thu USA Today 1
Carfentanil Thu Janus 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Thu Jamie 8
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jun 30 Dawn 37
Loretta Lynch Jun 29 Jared 2
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Jun 29 Pissed off white man 50
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,548 • Total comments across all topics: 282,317,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC