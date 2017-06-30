Jazz Blues Festival lineup announced
Smooth jazz artist Euge Groove will headline this year's HarborPark Jazz Rhythm and Blues Festival, set for Aug. 19. Waukegan-based blues artist Terry James and the Blue Flames, Milwaukee-based CNJ Latin Jazz Quintet and reggae artist Natty Nation of Madison will complete the performance schedule. Tickets are on sale at Tenuta's, Andrea's, the Kenosha Community Foundation office or online at www.mahonefund.org .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 30
|Dawn
|37
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 29
|Jared
|2
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 29
|Pissed off white man
|50
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|Jun 28
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining...
|Jun 25
|USA Today
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Jun 25
|Milwaukee
|7
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC