Immigration Advocates Urged Milwaukee...

Immigration Advocates Urged Milwaukee Leaders to Revers Course on New Immigration Prodecures

There are 1 comment on the WUWM story from 11 hrs ago, titled Immigration Advocates Urged Milwaukee Leaders to Revers Course on New Immigration Prodecures. In it, WUWM reports that:

Immigrant rights advocates say the city of Milwaukee has caved to pressure from the Trump administration concerning immigration. The advocates say the Milwaukee Police Department has opened a door that could lead to more deportations.

Jonus

Milwaukee, WI

#1 3 hrs ago
Who do the officials represent. The illegals or the people who voted for them in the first place. If the illegals can get legal they should. If not, they need to leave now! Officials shouldnt worry about the illegals anyway they cannot vote, so what does their voice really matter?
