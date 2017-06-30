Fifty years after open housing marche...

Fifty years after open housing marches, residential segregation still norm

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Editor's note: This is one in a Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service series of 15 pieces about the Milwaukee Open Housing marches, which took place 50 years ago beginning on Aug. 28, 1967. Watch for the stories on Milwaukee NNS every Monday and Thursday through the end of July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Fri Dawn 37
Loretta Lynch Jun 29 Jared 2
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Jun 29 Pissed off white man 50
Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation Jun 28 Always Outspoken 3
News Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining... Jun 25 USA Today 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Jun 25 Milwaukee 7
Get research Chems and Other Meds Jun 18 Medsonline 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,803 • Total comments across all topics: 282,188,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC