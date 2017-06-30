Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" will sc...

Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" will screen at the Marcus Majestic in 70mm

It's the latest giant summer movie from Christopher Nolan, who's made some of the best and brainiest blockbusters of the century, and he's now setting his ambitious, epic sights on making a WWII war movie. And not just any WWII war movie, but recreating the battle and evacuation of Dunkirk, one of the most famous war moments in modern war history most certainly in Nolan's homeland of the United Kingdom.

