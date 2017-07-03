CC4QP Discusses Police and Community Oriented Policing as Solution to Milwaukee Violence
It is well known that Milwaukee's homicide rate has been skyrocketing over the past two years, and there have been many discussions on possible solutions. On Mon, Jun 26 at 7 pm, the Community Coalition for Quality Policing had a town hall meeting on how community and problem oriented policing can help reduce neighborhood violence.
