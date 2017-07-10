Amtrak resuming Milwaukee to Chicago ...

Amtrak resuming Milwaukee to Chicago service after flooding

Amtrak is resuming service between Milwaukee and Chicago after heavy flooding caused the train to suspend travel between the cities earlier. In Kenosha County, flooding has washed out a section of Highway K near Paddock Lake.

