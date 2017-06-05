YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee to off...

YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee to offer a day of environmental...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Weekend

The Milwaukee YMCA's Camp Minikani is hosting a morning of environmental education activities for families of 4th grade students on Saturday, June 10 from 10am to 12pm. The event is part of the Milwaukee Y's commitment to the Let's Move! initiative that then-First Lady Michelle Obama started in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Human Trafficking 8 hr Backdoor 2
Katherine Torres Thu Just Saying 1
Escape from Milwaukee Thu Seedy 2
News Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10) Jun 5 Jerome 32
Griffen Jun 4 Jerome 1
Black Panthers vs Store May 31 Torrid 1
Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B... May 28 woz75 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC