Wild Planet partners with ROC Ventures on Old World 3rd Street venues
Wild Planet Hospitality Group today announced a partnership with ROC Ventures to operate The Pub Club, 1103 N. Old World 3rd St. and Red, White & Blue, 1044 N. Old World 3rd St. Mike Zimmerman, owner and CEO of ROC Ventures, whose Downtown hospitality properties include The Pub Club and Red White & Blue, pursued this alliance as a part of a strategic plan to continue with the positioning of Old World 3rd as a vibrant new entertainment district. In addition to crowd-drawing sports and entertainment events, the Bucks anticipate an additional 20-plus large venue concerts per year in the new arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Escape from Milwaukee
|16 hr
|Jerome
|1
|Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10)
|Mon
|Jerome
|32
|Griffen
|Jun 4
|Jerome
|1
|Black Panthers vs Store
|May 31
|Torrid
|1
|Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B...
|May 28
|woz75
|1
|Cannibalism
|May 28
|Bullet
|4
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 28
|Nude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC