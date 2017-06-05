Wild Planet partners with ROC Venture...

Wild Planet partners with ROC Ventures on Old World 3rd Street venues

Wild Planet Hospitality Group today announced a partnership with ROC Ventures to operate The Pub Club, 1103 N. Old World 3rd St. and Red, White & Blue, 1044 N. Old World 3rd St. Mike Zimmerman, owner and CEO of ROC Ventures, whose Downtown hospitality properties include The Pub Club and Red White & Blue, pursued this alliance as a part of a strategic plan to continue with the positioning of Old World 3rd as a vibrant new entertainment district. In addition to crowd-drawing sports and entertainment events, the Bucks anticipate an additional 20-plus large venue concerts per year in the new arena.

