Why fix it if it ain't broke? Luke Br...

Why fix it if it ain't broke? Luke Bryan delivers another epic amphitheater show

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Four songs into his grinning, stomping, hip-shaking, beer-drinking, high-energy bumping set at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday night, a sweaty, smiling, fist-pumping and endearingly fratty Luke Bryan took off his ball cap, looked out on the smitten crowd and said, "Summerfest, Milwaukee! What is this, my fourth year in a row? I need a damn street named after me!" Indeed, the country music superstar has become a Summerfest staple, selling out all three of his previous headlining acts. He hasn't released a new album since 2015's "Kill the Lights" and evidently understands that audiences will turn out simply to see him play his hits and charismatically control the stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 9 hr Dawn 37
Loretta Lynch Thu Jared 2
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Thu Pissed off white man 50
Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation Wed Always Outspoken 3
News Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining... Jun 25 USA Today 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Jun 25 Milwaukee 7
Get research Chems and Other Meds Jun 18 Medsonline 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC