Why fix it if it ain't broke? Luke Bryan delivers another epic amphitheater show
Four songs into his grinning, stomping, hip-shaking, beer-drinking, high-energy bumping set at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday night, a sweaty, smiling, fist-pumping and endearingly fratty Luke Bryan took off his ball cap, looked out on the smitten crowd and said, "Summerfest, Milwaukee! What is this, my fourth year in a row? I need a damn street named after me!" Indeed, the country music superstar has become a Summerfest staple, selling out all three of his previous headlining acts. He hasn't released a new album since 2015's "Kill the Lights" and evidently understands that audiences will turn out simply to see him play his hits and charismatically control the stage.
