Weekend Preview: June 22-25, 2017

Summer is officially upon us and so is your Weekend Preview. Go out and celebrate the summer with great Milwaukee weekend events like Greek Fest at the State Fairgrounds, Mad Planet's dance parties, Strawberry Festival, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee's block party, Summer Soulstice and much, much more! JAZZ IN THE PARK Warm summer nights will be starting, and June is here, which means a fan favorite is back.

