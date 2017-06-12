Weekend Preview: June 15-18, 2017
Summer is officially upon us and so is your Weekend Preview. Go out and celebrate the summer with great Milwaukee weekend events like seeing art at the Lakefront Festival of Art, getting into festival season with Polish Fest, hopping on a bike for the Underwear Ride, tailgating at Miller Park for some Brewers action, enjoying some time with your pops for Father's Day and much, much more! JAZZ IN THE PARK Warm summer nights will be starting, and June is here, which means a fan favorite is back.
