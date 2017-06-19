Watch: Get geared up for the Tour of America's Dairyland
For eleven days in the middle of summer festival season, the sounds of live music take a backseat to the sounds of clicking gears and speeding wheels thanks to the Tour of America's Dairyland, spreading intense and exciting cycling action of all levels all across southeastern Wisconsin. Tonight marks day eight of the festival of furious pedaling, which means it's time for the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic.
