Watch: Cellphone video appears to show woman setting deadly house...
Police arrested a 39-year-old woman Sunday on suspicion of setting a house fire that killed a 72-year-old man after video shot by witnesses appeared to show her throwing gas into a home in Milwaukee and setting it ablaze. The 30-second video, obtained by WITI , showed a woman walk up to the home in the 1200 block of W. Wright Street on Friday with what appeared to be a gas can in her hand.
