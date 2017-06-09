Violent gang members arrested in Milwaukee
Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members. In a news release Friday,, Special Agent in Charge R. Justin Tolomeo says the operation targeted a criminal enterprise affiliated with the Gangster Disciples gang.
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human Trafficking
|Fri
|Backdoor
|2
|Katherine Torres
|Thu
|Just Saying
|1
|Escape from Milwaukee
|Thu
|Seedy
|2
|Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10)
|Jun 5
|Jerome
|32
|Griffen
|Jun 4
|Jerome
|1
|Black Panthers vs Store
|May 31
|Torrid
|1
|Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B...
|May 28
|woz75
|1
