Violent gang members arrested in Milwaukee

Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members. In a news release Friday,, Special Agent in Charge R. Justin Tolomeo says the operation targeted a criminal enterprise affiliated with the Gangster Disciples gang.

