Vim and Vigor will bring 274 apartmen...

Vim and Vigor will bring 274 apartments to former Pabst Brewery

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Milhaus , an award-winning developer that specializes in Class A urban infill, mixed-use and multifamily residential buildings, announces it has broken ground on two ground-up buildings at the former Pabst Brewery complex which are projected to open in 2018. The 274-unit Vim and Vigor apartments will include 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space at the corner of Juneau and 10th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Escape from Milwaukee 7 hr Jerome 1
News Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10) Mon Jerome 32
Griffen Jun 4 Jerome 1
Black Panthers vs Store May 31 Torrid 1
Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B... May 28 woz75 1
Cannibalism May 28 Bullet 4
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 28 Nude 6
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC