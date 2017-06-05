Vim and Vigor will bring 274 apartments to former Pabst Brewery
Milhaus , an award-winning developer that specializes in Class A urban infill, mixed-use and multifamily residential buildings, announces it has broken ground on two ground-up buildings at the former Pabst Brewery complex which are projected to open in 2018. The 274-unit Vim and Vigor apartments will include 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space at the corner of Juneau and 10th Street.
