US President Theodore Roosevelt once ...

US President Theodore Roosevelt once delivered an 84 minute speech after getting shot in the chest

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

US President Theodore Roosevelt was saved by the length of his speech after being shot in the chest with a .38-caliber revolver. It was 1912 and Roosevelt was running for a third presidential term on the third-party Bull and Moose ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 16 hr Ben 33
Get research Chems and Other Meds Jun 18 Medsonline 1
Loretta Lynch Jun 18 just 1
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Jun 14 yourown 48
Black Panthers vs Store Jun 14 300blackout 3
News Republicans press professors to spend more time... Jun 13 Defeat Maxine Waters 2
Farkas on Trump spying Jun 13 Defeat Maxine Waters 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC