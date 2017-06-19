US President Theodore Roosevelt once delivered an 84 minute speech after getting shot in the chest
US President Theodore Roosevelt was saved by the length of his speech after being shot in the chest with a .38-caliber revolver. It was 1912 and Roosevelt was running for a third presidential term on the third-party Bull and Moose ticket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|Ben
|33
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 18
|just
|1
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 14
|yourown
|48
|Black Panthers vs Store
|Jun 14
|300blackout
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Farkas on Trump spying
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC