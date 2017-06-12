Trump to Visit Wisconsin TuesdayWAUKESHA, WI (WTAQ) - President Trump ...
Trump, along with his daughter Ivanka and Governor Walker, are scheduled to tour Waukesha County Technical College to hear about an apprenticeship program that helps place students in the workforce. In the evening, Trump will host a Milwaukee-area fundraiser for Walker, who is expected to soon announce his official re-election bid.
