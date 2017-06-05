Tonight: The Hidden Impact of Segrega...

Tonight: The Hidden Impact of Segregation in Milwaukee

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Weekend

This event includes a presentation byReggie Jackson, who will discuss how Milwaukee became the most segregated metropolitan area in the nation as well as the wide ranging impacts of segregation on the community at large. Reggie Jackson currently serves as the Head Griot of America's Black Holocaust Museum and is a board member of the Zeidler Center for Public Discussion, RID Racism Milwaukee and the Wisconsin Humanities Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10) 22 hr Jerome 32
Griffen Jun 4 Jerome 1
Black Panthers vs Store May 31 Torrid 1
Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B... May 28 woz75 1
Cannibalism May 28 Bullet 4
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 28 Nude 6
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) May 27 stephfranzen 31
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC