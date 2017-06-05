Tonight: The Hidden Impact of Segregation in Milwaukee
This event includes a presentation byReggie Jackson, who will discuss how Milwaukee became the most segregated metropolitan area in the nation as well as the wide ranging impacts of segregation on the community at large. Reggie Jackson currently serves as the Head Griot of America's Black Holocaust Museum and is a board member of the Zeidler Center for Public Discussion, RID Racism Milwaukee and the Wisconsin Humanities Council.
