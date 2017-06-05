Tom Terris and the world's most unique nite club
This morning, the lovely people at The Vanguard asked about Club Terris, and sent a few images from old matchbooks that showed the nightclub's rather unique layout, with a wrestling ring surrounded by a bar. I love to be asked about old Milwaukee places - or not so old ones, for that matter - that I haven't heard about before because it makes me dig.
