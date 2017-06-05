Tom Terris and the world's most uniqu...

Tom Terris and the world's most unique nite club

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

This morning, the lovely people at The Vanguard asked about Club Terris, and sent a few images from old matchbooks that showed the nightclub's rather unique layout, with a wrestling ring surrounded by a bar. I love to be asked about old Milwaukee places - or not so old ones, for that matter - that I haven't heard about before because it makes me dig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Human Trafficking Fri Backdoor 2
Katherine Torres Thu Just Saying 1
Escape from Milwaukee Thu Seedy 2
News Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10) Jun 5 Jerome 32
Griffen Jun 4 Jerome 1
Black Panthers vs Store May 31 Torrid 1
Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B... May 28 woz75 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,417 • Total comments across all topics: 281,656,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC