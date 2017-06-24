Thousands Show Support for the Community at the 46th Annual Juneteenth Day Celebration
On-air personality Andrea Williams, Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Senator Lena Taylor on stage during the opening ceremony. Despite the mayhem that Milwaukee has experienced so far this summer, thousands of Milwaukee residents gathered and demonstrated their commitment for their community at the 46th annual Juneteenth Day Celebration.
