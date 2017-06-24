Thousands Show Support for the Commun...

Thousands Show Support for the Community at the 46th Annual Juneteenth Day Celebration

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

On-air personality Andrea Williams, Alderwoman Milele Coggs and Senator Lena Taylor on stage during the opening ceremony. Despite the mayhem that Milwaukee has experienced so far this summer, thousands of Milwaukee residents gathered and demonstrated their commitment for their community at the 46th annual Juneteenth Day Celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 7 hr george 35
Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation Jun 22 just 1
Get research Chems and Other Meds Jun 18 Medsonline 1
Loretta Lynch Jun 18 just 1
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Jun 14 yourown 48
Black Panthers vs Store Jun 14 300blackout 3
News Republicans press professors to spend more time... Jun 13 Defeat Maxine Waters 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,494 • Total comments across all topics: 282,001,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC