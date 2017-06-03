The Silly Season is Alive and Dangerous

The Silly Season is Alive and Dangerous

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

What do the following groups and have in common? a Association of Wisconsin School Administrators a City of Milwaukee a Disability Rights Wisconsin a The Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence a League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Inc a Mental Health America of Wisconsin a Milwaukee Public Schools a WAVE Educational Fund a WIRSA a Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Inc. a Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials a Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators a Wisconsin Association of School Nurses a Wisconsin Association of School Personal Administrators a Wisconsin Council for Administrators of Special Services a Wisconsin Council of Churches a Wisconsin Medical Society a Wisconsin Retired Educators Association a YMCA Madison They are ALL united in their staunch opposition to permit-less carry legislation, or in legislative parlance: Senate Bill 169 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Griffen 5 hr Jerome 1
Black Panthers vs Store May 31 Torrid 1
Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B... May 28 woz75 1
Cannibalism May 28 Bullet 4
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 28 Nude 6
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) May 27 stephfranzen 31
Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ... May 25 Milwaukee 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,674 • Total comments across all topics: 281,512,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC