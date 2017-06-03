The Silly Season is Alive and Dangerous
What do the following groups and have in common? a Association of Wisconsin School Administrators a City of Milwaukee a Disability Rights Wisconsin a The Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence a League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Inc a Mental Health America of Wisconsin a Milwaukee Public Schools a WAVE Educational Fund a WIRSA a Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Inc. a Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials a Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators a Wisconsin Association of School Nurses a Wisconsin Association of School Personal Administrators a Wisconsin Council for Administrators of Special Services a Wisconsin Council of Churches a Wisconsin Medical Society a Wisconsin Retired Educators Association a YMCA Madison They are ALL united in their staunch opposition to permit-less carry legislation, or in legislative parlance: Senate Bill 169 ... (more)
