This year will be filled with special activities and fun, as the Milwaukee County Zoo celebrates its 125th anniversary! The Zoo has a long and rich history beginning with its inception in 1892, when the Milwaukee County Zoo started as a miniature mammal and bird display in Milwaukee's downtown Washington Park. The Zoo later expanded to 23 acres and acquired 800 animals, eventually becoming an entity of the Milwaukee County Park Commission.

