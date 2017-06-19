The Love Shack opens this weekend
The Love Shack, Milwaukee's newest riverfront restaurant and bar, opens Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m. It is located at 106 W. Seeboth St., next to Screaming Tuna. "I'm really excited to open the doors to The Love Shack," says Wes Shaver, managing partner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Sun
|Medsonline
|1
|Loretta Lynch
|Sun
|just
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 16
|johhnybgood
|32
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 14
|yourown
|48
|Black Panthers vs Store
|Jun 14
|300blackout
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Farkas on Trump spying
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC